Made in America 2021 is happening.

The Jay-Z curated music festival, which debuted on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in 2012, will return this Labor Day weekend after it was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s 10th anniversary version of the multistage fest, which is a ticketed event, will take place on Sept. 4 and 5 on the Parkway, with the main Rocky stage again in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps, a spokesperson for Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management company said.

Who’s playing this year’s fest? It’s too soon to say. Headliners and supporting acts will be announced in the coming weeks, the spokesperson said.

In a statement, Jay-Z promised “the artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations.”

The festival will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania as its official charity partner, with some proceeds also going to the REFORM Alliance, an advocacy group for probation and parole reform. Meek Mill is a co-chair of the group, and Jay-Z is a founding partner.

“This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments,” Jay-Z said. “We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

Early-bird tickets for the two-day fest are now on sale at madeinamericafest.com.

In past years, the concert has drawn as many as 50,000 music fans a day to the Parkway. Cardi B and Travis Scott headlined the most recent MIA, in 2019, which also featured Lizzo and Lil Uzi Vert. Jay-Z and Beyoncé each headlined earlier. Rihanna, Coldplay, and The Weekend have also had top billing.

Made In America joins a growing list of festivals in the Philadelphia area and nearby in what promises to be a packed concert season for late summer and fall.

Also on the schedule are:

The Peach Festival in Scranton, July 4 weekend

The XPoNential Music Festival in Camden, Sept.19-21

The Firefly Festival in Dover, Del., Sept. 23-26.

Another staple of the Philly concert season, the Roots Picnic, has not yet made an announcement for 2021.