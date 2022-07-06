Move over Made in America and Xponential Music Festival: Philadelphia has another multiday music fest coming to the area in September.

Making Time ∞ — yes, the infinity symbol is part of the name — is returning to Fort Mifflin, the National Historic Landmark with a history going back to the Revolutionary War on the weekend of Sept. 24-25.

David Pianka, the Philly DJ-promoter who performs as Dave P. and has been throwing intragenre dance parties at various locales for two decades, debuted Making Time at Fort Mifflin in 2021. LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy was the headliner of a one-day festival.

This year, the fest expands to two days, with the music running from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. each day and mind-expanding visuals provided by Ricardo Rivera’s Philly lighting design company Klip Collective, known for creating light and sound experiences at venues such as Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, N.J., near Trenton.

Dozens of acts are slated to perform, with British electronic musician Four Tet and Northern Irish duo Bicep as headliners and electronic and indie artists including Avalon Emerson, Claire Rousay, Sophia Kourtesis, Mary Lattimore, Interstellar Funk, Zillas on Acid, Daniel Avery, Lea Bertucci, and DJ Python also on the bill.

Dave P., who has been performing in Spain and France this summer, put one of his favorite words in all capital letters in an email message stating that Making Time ∞ “is definitely the biggest (and most TRANSCENDENTAL) event in Making Time’s 22-year-history!”

Fort Mifflin, which was captured by the British army in 1777 and housed Confederate army prisoners during the Civil War, is six miles south of Center City on the western bank of the Delaware River. There will be parking available nearby and the fest will be running shuttle buses from Fishtown as well as transporting people by boat from Penn’s Landing.

Two-day passes are $99. Tickets are available at dice.fm. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Abortion Liberation Fund of Pennsylvania.