ADVISORY: This story contains major spoilers for the HBO series Mare of Easttown, which ended its seven-episode run on Sunday.

This weekend’s Mare of Easttown finale may have crashed the HBO Max streaming service for nearly half an hour on Sunday, but by the time the credits finally rolled, fans had the answers they’d been waiting for.

Respondents to an online survey by The Inquirer seemed satisfied with the conclusion, which saw young Ryan Ross (Cameron Mann) confessing to shooting Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny), whose son DJ turned out to be Ryan’s half-brother. Guy Pearce’s Richard Ryan, meanwhile, proved to be just as nice a guy as he always seemed to be. He took Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) to her ex’s wedding and later drove out of Philly, blissfully unaware of how many here had once considered him a murder suspect.

“Ultimately, this was a top-notch ‘whodunit,’ set in our own backyard, which made it fun to watch. What made it appointment viewing, however, were the powerhouse performances, including a career performance by Kate Winslet, the artful writing, and the attention to detail paid by the set designers, costumers — and yes — those Delco voice coaches! Bravo!” wrote Mary Ann Cook, of Conshohocken.

“I was skeptical of Winslet at first. The lady killed it. Helluva good story,” wrote Paul Mercurio, of Lafayette Hill.

“It was great and suspenseful. Delco was portrayed realistically. And [it] made me homesick, since I live in and watched from Arizona,” wrote Marybeth Eaves, a Scottsdale resident who formerly lived in Paoli.

“The finale was emotional and really showed Mare’s humanity towards her best friend, in the midst of dealing with her own family tragedy,” wrote Susan Luongo, of Cherry Hill.

Some other takeaways from responses to our highly unscientific survey: