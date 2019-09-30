It’s been 25 years since Mariah Carey dropped her popular holiday album, Merry Christmas, and now, the singer is celebrating the release with a yuletide tour that comes to Atlantic City this December.
Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tour hits AC’s Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Dec. 7. The stop is one of five planned shows from Carey on the East Coast this coming holiday season, with additional concerts scheduled to take place in cities including New York, Boston, and Washington, D.C.
Tickets for Carey’s Atlantic City date go on sale Oct. 4 via Live Nation. According to a release, $1 from each ticket sale will go to Toys for Tots, and donations of unwrapped toys will be accepted at each stop on the tour.
Fans attending stops on the tour can expect to hear the singer’s biggest hits, as well as plenty of tracks from her Merry Christmas album, which Columbia Records initially released way back in 1994.
Now, in honor of the album’s 25th anniversary, Merry Christmas will see a re-release on Nov. 1 in a 2-CD deluxe edition that includes a disc of previously unreleased live tracks from Carey’s 1994 St. John the Divine Benefit Concert. Additional content includes remixes and additional seasonal tracks.
Carey last performed in Atlantic City earlier this year with a show at the Hard Rock in late March. That show, the Press of Atlantic City reports, included renditions of hits such as “Always Be My Baby,” “Heartbreaker,” and “Hero.”
Following her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour, Carey will head back to Las Vegas, where she has a residency known as “The Butterfly Returns” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.