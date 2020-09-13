“We need to paint Philadelphia for what it was, with its Liberty Bell and a lack of liberty. So we will spend time there and then we will travel with her ... And her story takes her to Chicago. Her story takes her to the Deep South. Her story takes her to Europe at a time when [most] white people weren’t going to Europe. And when you were going on ocean liners, when you were writing letters because a phone call, if you could get it, was way too dear an amount of money to spend. So we’re going to sit in Philadelphia solidly where it is, we’re going to come back to it when she came back to it. And we’re going to follow her because the documentarian’s goal is to find her. She’s not here to tell me and so I have to find her.”