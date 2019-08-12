Tina Fey is coming back to Philly, at least for a day.
Fey, an Upper Darby Native, will be in town on Wednesday for an on-sale event at the Kimmel Center’s Balcony Bar from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for her Mean Girls musical, running at the venue from Nov. 19 to Dec. 1.
Fey will be in Philly to celebrate the opening of her musical Mean Girls, based on the 2004 film. As part of the event, which is free and open to the public, Fey will participate in a conversation following the start of box office ticket sales at 4 p.m. The Preston and Steve Show’s Kathy Romano and Marisa Magnatta will host.
The musical Mean Girls premiered at Washington, DC’s National Theatre before moving to the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway in March last year. A national tour for the show was announced several months after Mean Girls’ Broadway debut.
The show itself features a book by Fey, along with music by Fey’s husband Jeff Richmond, lyrics from Legally Blonde: The Musical’s Nell Benjamin, and direction from The Book of Mormon’s Casey Nicholaw. Following its debut, the show was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including best musical.
Word of the musical began popping up around 2014. At the time, Fey told an audience at Upper Darby High School, from which she graduated in 1988, that one was in the works during an appearance celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Mean Girls film. According to NBC10, Fey also said that her time at Upper Darby High School partially inspired her to write the movie.
Fey again visited the school in May last year, when she returned home to film a promotional video for the Mean Girls musical. As Dana Spino, former manager of media services for the Upper Darby School District, told the Inquirer last year, students were not aware of the visit beforehand.
“We were certainly happy to have her back,” Spino said.
More information about Fey’s upcoming appearance is available on the Kimmel Center’s Facebook event page.