Philly native Sheinelle Jones will replace Hoda Kotb as ‘Today’ show co-host

Philadelphia native Sheinelle Jones will be taking over Hoda Kotb’s chair on Today.

Jones will join Jenna Bush Hager as a permanent co-host starting Jan. 12, Hager announced on Tuesday morning, after nearly a year of rotating 60 fill-ins, including Jones, to find the perfect person to fill the shoes left by Kotb earlier this year.

During her stint as a fill-in co-host in September, Jones exchanged pleasantries with Hager as if it were a first date.

“Hopefully this will be a date where you walk away and go, ‘OK, hopefully she calls me tomorrow!’” Jones said to Hager on Today.

“You’re coming back,” Hager promised.

Today with Jenna & Sheinelle marks a new chapter for Jones, since she joined the chatty morning show in 2014. Before hitting the national stage, she worked at local station Fox 29 for nine years, including as co-host of Good Day Philadelphia.

The announcement comes just months after the death of Jones’ husband, Uche Ojeh, 45, who died in May while battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. After returning to Today in September, she joined Hager live to share her experiences: “My coach was gone, right? My life partner. The days after my first week were tough. Because it’s my new normal,” she said.

The two met as college sweethearts at Northwestern University when Jones, a freshman, showed Ojeh, a high school senior, around campus. Married in 2007 at Rittenhouse Square’s Church of the Holy Trinity, the couple would later have their son Kayin, 15, and twins Clara and Uche, 12.

Jones was on leave since January to care for her family before returning in September to her post at the 9 a.m. show alongside Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin.

NBC News executive vice president Libby Leist and Jenna & Friends executive producer Talia Parkinson-Jones celebrated Jones’ addition to the show.

“Sheinelle has been a cherished member of NBC News for more than 11 years,” the executive said in a joint statement. “From standout interviews with newsmakers and celebrities to her iconic Halloween performances as Beyoncé and Tina Turner, she has captivated audiences time and again.”