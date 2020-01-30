Meek Mill feat. Roddy Ricch, “Letter To Nipsey.” The tribute to the late Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle at this year’s Grammys — doubly mournful, just hours after the death of Kobe Bryant — kicked off with a star-turn verse by Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill. He was followed onstage by “The Box” rapper Roddy Ricch, and the duo paired off on this tribute song, which benefits the family of the slain rapper shot to death last April. Meek doesn’t pretend he was personally close to Hussle, but that doesn’t make it hurt any less. “And I ain’t finna say it like you’re my main homie / But when we lost you it put some pain on me.”