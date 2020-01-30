Meek Mill feat. Roddy Ricch, “Letter To Nipsey.” The tribute to the late Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle at this year’s Grammys — doubly mournful, just hours after the death of Kobe Bryant — kicked off with a star-turn verse by Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill. He was followed onstage by “The Box” rapper Roddy Ricch, and the duo paired off on this tribute song, which benefits the family of the slain rapper shot to death last April. Meek doesn’t pretend he was personally close to Hussle, but that doesn’t make it hurt any less. “And I ain’t finna say it like you’re my main homie / But when we lost you it put some pain on me.”
Seratones. Shreveport, La., band Seratones move away from the garage-punk of their 2016 Get Gone debut and into a classic soul direction on the new Power. The album was produced by Cage the Elephant guitarist Brad Shultz, and while the makeover dulls some of the band’s raw edges, it also allows singer A.J. Haynes’ star to shine. The Dull Blue Lights open Tuesday at Johnny Brenda’s.
Maggot Brain. Jack White’s Third Man Records is in the magazine business with Maggot Brain, a print-only quarterly publication that shares its name with a 1971 song and album by Funkadelic. The premiere issue bears the image of Alice Coltrane on the cover and includes features on Daniel Johnston, Mia Zapata, hip-hop producer J. Dilla, Russian poet Vladimir Mayakovsky, Tuareg guitar band Les Filles de Illeghidad, and How To Resist ICE. It’s edited by veteran Detroit journalist (and expert gospel music reissuer) Mike McGonigal. You can’t read it online, though you can order it that way at ThirdManStore.com.
Leyla McCalla. The Haitian-American banjo player and cellist used to be a member of the African American folk group the Carolina Chocolate Drops, and now she is a member — along with Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah, and Allison Russell — of Our Native Daughters. But when she plays West Philly next Wednesday, the New Orleans-based singer, who released her album Capitalist Blues last year, will be fronting her own band featuring her husband, Daniel Tremblay. Wednesday at the Rotunda.