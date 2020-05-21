View this post on Instagram

One of the first to bloom in the Wyck rose garden, Harison’s Yellow is the first known Rosa foetida hybrid in the United States. This plant first enthralled rosarians due to its rare yellow color, attributed to the Persian Rose. First crossed by George Folliot Harison in the 1820’s, the rose was ‘born’ on his private estate which lay just west of Times Square. Knowing the excitement of this outcome, Harison went on to trade these seedlings with Prince Nursery in Flushing, NY in exchange for a Camelia aitoni, fresh off the boat from Europe. #rosegarden #historicgarden #stopandsmelltheroses