Operatic scale is perhaps best beheld from the Met’s nosebleed seats, at the top balcony, when you feel like you’re halfway to Connecticut but can hear in ways that suggest that singer and orchestra are only a few feet away. A few years ago when attending an opera I don’t especially like (Puccini’s Girl of the Golden West) to hear a singer who wasn’t in his best form (Jonas Kaufmann), I still marveled — no, I was gobsmacked — by the force that comes with several hundred soloists, choristers, instrumentalists, and backstage personnel making this thing happen.