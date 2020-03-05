Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool. Stanley Nelson’s PBS documentary not only tells the story of the 1949-50 sessions in which the visionary trumpeter essentially invented cool jazz, but it also spans Davis’ brilliant, complicated life. Actor Carl Lumbly plays Davis, reading passages from his autobiography in a narrative device that takes some getting used to. But interview subjects like critic Greg Tate, sax player Wayne Shorter, and Davis’ first wife, Frances Taylor (who died in 2018), bring the imperfect genius to life. Streaming for free on PBS.org though March 25.
Squirrel Nut Zippers. When a band’s debut album is a runaway success, is it inevitable that they’ll celebrate a quarter-century later with an anniversary tour? Yes — and particularly so in the case of the Squirrel Nut Zippers, the North Carolina swing band who broke big in 1995 with their first album, Inevitable. The Inevitable! ... 25th Anniversary Tour comes to the World Cafe Live on Sunday.
Robbie Fulks. He was born in York, Pa., and is the creator of “The Scrapple Song” about “the pride of Pennsylvania.” But while Chicago alt-country singer Robbie Fulks is a merciless wit, he’s also a serious, empathetic songwriter, as is apparent in his 2017 Upland Stories. Darren & Mike from Berks County roots-rock band Frog Holler open. Sunday at the Locks at Sona.
Wire. Along with Gang of Four — whose guitarist Andy Gill died last month — Wire was the other great, spiky, late-1970s British art-punk band, arriving in 1977 with the tightly wound masterpiece Pink Flag. With three original members still in the band, they’ve remained more or less loyal to their disciplined aesthetic, on through the new Mind Hive. Tuesday at Underground Arts.
The Districts. The Lititz, Pa.-born and Philadelphia-based quartet, an explosive live act, are back with their fourth album. You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere, recorded with Dave Abrams of Pine Barons, is a collection of soul-searching songs by band leader Rob Grote. It’s due out March 13, the day after a hometown show with And The Kids and Sixteen Jackies opening. Thursday at Union Transfer.