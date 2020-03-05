Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool. Stanley Nelson’s PBS documentary not only tells the story of the 1949-50 sessions in which the visionary trumpeter essentially invented cool jazz, but it also spans Davis’ brilliant, complicated life. Actor Carl Lumbly plays Davis, reading passages from his autobiography in a narrative device that takes some getting used to. But interview subjects like critic Greg Tate, sax player Wayne Shorter, and Davis’ first wife, Frances Taylor (who died in 2018), bring the imperfect genius to life. Streaming for free on PBS.org though March 25.