If you have a lampshade mustache and one too many Phillies hats, now might be your time to shine: Philly is hosting a Miles Teller look-a-like contest in Rittenhouse Square Park.

The delightfully unserious competition is the first of its kind in Philly. It will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday, and the winner will get a free cheesesteak from Angelo’s Pizzeria, according to a flier posted to the r/Philly subreddit.

A look-a-like contest for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is also scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15, at 12:30 p.m in Washington Square Park, according to an Instagram post from @whenwherewhatphilly. The winner of that will receive beard oil, a brush, and two bags of Crawfish-flavored Lays.

The ventures are the latest in a series of unofficial look-a-like competitions popping up in major cities across the United States and Europe, where superfans of current (and former) White Boys of the Month gather to pick a doppelgänger du jour to win a measly mix of bragging rights, cash, or — in Philly’s case — a sandwich and some bags of chips.

» READ MORE: What is a White Boy of the Month? This time, it’s an ex-Philadelphia man with a desk job on TikTok.

The celebrity resemblance competition trend started after actor Timothée Chalamet snuck into his own look-a-like contest in New York City’s Washington Square Park in October, where he ultimately lost to Miles Mitchell, a Seton Hall University student from Staten Island who dressed as Chalamet’s version of Willy Wonka and tossed candy from briefcase. The contest — which was organized by stunt Youtuber Anthony Po — drew such a large crowd that the New York City Police Department attempted to shut it down and arrested one competitor for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Other competitions have been tamer affairs. At a Harry Styles look-a-like contest in London last weekend, nearly every contestant got to twirl amid screams of adoration from hundreds of onlookers, according to the BBC, even though most of them bore little resemblance to the boy band heartthrob-turned-rockstar. Fifty dollars and a pack of Marlboro Red cigarettes were up for grabs at a Jeremy Allen White look-a-like contest held Saturday in Chicago, where dozens of men showed up dressed in aprons and white tees as Chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto from The Bear. There, the winner — a therapist with floppy hair and big arm muscles — was hoisted in the air and given a plastic crown.

Future look-a-like contests include an Art Donaldson and Patrick Zweig from Challengers face-off in Los Angeles, and, in a departure from form, a Zendaya competition in Oakland, Calif. In Philly, meanwhile, the anticipation for near-twins of Teller already set in.

“Hope I find my husband,” commented one Reddit user.

“Finally, a moment for dudes who look like this,” wrote another.

Why go for Miles Teller first?

Teller is among Philly’s most enduring White Boys of the Month, which is internet speak for an attractive yet somewhat approachable looking male celeb.

» READ MORE: From 2015: On Movies: Miles Teller: From Downingtown to Tinsel Town

Born in Downingtown, Chester County, the 37-year-old actor clinched heartthrob status for staring alongside Shailene Woodley in the teenage rom-com The Spectacular Now and again in the Divergent trilogy, where he played a villainous bad boy who throws knives. Teller would go on receive critical acclaim for his role in the the 2014 psychological drama Whiplash and another round as a certified dreamboat for his role alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, where he rocked a mustache so prolific it had men attempting to grow facial hair for the first time.

» READ MORE: From 2022: The Phillies are in the World Series. Miles Teller and John Middleton remember what it was like. Do you?

Teller is also a diehard Eagles and Phillies fan. He first started attending games at both Citizens Bank Park and Veterans Stadium with his father — who is, coincidentally, a Bruce Springsteen look-a-like — and has built a reputation as one of the Phils’ many unofficial wingmen, shotgunning beers and booing opponents from the stands in his signature red baseball cap.

And before you ask, yes, Teller is married. He wed model Keleigh Sperry in 2019.