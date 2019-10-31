This crowdfunded fourth album arrives 22 years after the third and pulls off another balancing act. It doesn’t sound like it could have been made by anyone else, yet it doesn’t sound like any of its predecessors, and it’s as great as anything they’ve ever done. They challenge themselves like no reunion band; you won’t hear a more frenetic rocker in 2019 than “Just the Way,” or a sweeter orchestration than the title tune, a tribute to Rachel Haden’s late jazz-legend dad Charlie. Everything else nestles arrestingly in between, maturing melodically while exploding harder than anyone working their increasingly rarefied circuit. We’ll take a fifth. — Dan Weiss