You’d never bring your kid to an in-person gala. But Junior can’t spill his mocktail on a stranger’s gown if the gala is virtual. The National Museum of American Jewish History adds Harry Houdini and David Copperfield to its Hall of Fame in a fancy ceremony starring magicians Asi Wind, Lucy Darling, and New Jersey’s own Copperfield, live from his very own International Museum and Library of the Conjuring in Las Vegas. The famed disappearer of the Statue of Liberty will then induct the late Harry Houdini into the hall, where the magical pair will join Emma Lazarus, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Irving Berlin, and Steven Spielberg.