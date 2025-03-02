‘The Brutalist,’ Colman Domingo rep Philly at this year’s Academy Awards
Here are the locals you should cheer for on Sunday night at the Academy Awards.
Philly’s presence will be palpable at tonight’s Academy Awards thanks to West Philly’s own Colman Domingo and director Brady Corbet’s epic Doylestown-set drama The Brutalist.
The Brutalist earned 10 Oscar nominations at this year’s Academy Awards. Look out for wins in the best picture, production design, music, film editing, original screenplay, cinematography, directing, supporting actress (Felicity Jones), supporting actor (Guy Pearce), and actor (Adrien Brody) categories.
Only one film, director Jacques Audiard’s musical crime drama Emilia Pérez, topped The Brutalist’s nominations with 13. The Hollywood adaptation of Broadway hit Wicked also received 10 nominations.
Set primarily in Doylestown and Philadelphia, The Brutalist follows Jewish Hungarian architect László Tóth (Adrien Brody) following his immigration to the United States in 1947 following the Holocaust. The story centers on Tóth working to construct a community center in Doylestown alongside Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce), a wealthy industrialist who owns a vast estate in the town.
While the film is set locally, it was actually filmed in Hungary. Director and coscreenwriter Brady Corbet told The Inquirer last year that the movie was set in the region because many prominent midcentury designers were based in the Northeast, and Philadelphia remains a hot spot for modern architecture.
In January, The Brutalist took home three Golden Globe Awards for best motion picture for drama, best director for a motion picture for Corbet, and best performance by a male actor in a motion picture drama for Adrien Brody.
Brody will also face off against Philadelphia native Colman Domingo at the Academy Awards. Domingo is nominated in the best leading actor category for Sing Sing, in which he portrays John “Divine G” Whitfield, a central player in the establishment of the Rehabilitation Through the Arts program in New York’s Sing Sing prison. Sing Sing focuses on that program, which produces stage shows with and for incarcerated men.
The Inquirer reported last year that the film did not yet have a script when director Greg Kwedar approached Domingo with the role, instead sending him an Esquire article about the program.
“When I found out about just how important the arts were when it came to rehabilitation, in this container of a prison, I thought it was incredible,” Domingo said. “And then finding out it had [only] a 3% recidivism rate among the community that’s gone through this program, I thought that was outstanding. And I thought they were right, there was some story there.”
Domingo also received a best actor nomination last year for his role as civil rights icon Bayard Rustin in Netflix’s Rustin, but lost out to Oppenheimer lead Cillian Murphy.
Now, he faces similarly stiff competition in the category, going up against fellow nominees including Brody, Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice), and Timothée Chalamet for his role as Bob Dylan in the partially Cape May-shot A Complete Unknown. Unfortunately, Cape May locals were none too happy about the Shore town’s diminished role in the biopic.
The best picture category is also a crowded field. In addition to The Brutalist, other nominees include Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and Dune: Part Two.
How to watch the 2025 Oscars
ABC will broadcast the ceremony live starting at 7 p.m. with Conan O’Brien serving as host of the 97th ceremony. It will also be available to stream via ABC’s website and app, as well as Hulu, YouTubeTV, FuboTV, and AT&T TV.
Full list of Academy Award nominations
Best Picture
Anora; The Brutalist; A Complete Unknown; Conclave; Dune: Part Two; Emilia Perez; I’m Still Here; Nickel Boys; The Substance; Wicked
Best Actress
Demi Moore, The Substance; Cynthia Erivo, Wicked; Mikey Madison, Anora; Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez; Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist; Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown; Colman Domingo, Sing Sing; Ralph Fiennes, Conclave; Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown; Felicity Jones, The Brutalist; Ariana Grande, Wicked; Isabella Rossellini, Conclave; Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora; Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain; Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown; Guy Pearce, The Brutalist; Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez; Sean Baker, Anora; Brady Corbet, The Brutalist; James Mangold, A Complete Unknown; Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Original Song
“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez; “The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight; “Like a Bird” from Sing Sing; “Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez; “Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Original Score
The Brutalist; Emilia Pérez; Conclave; Wicked; The Wild Robot
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown; Dune: Part Two; Emilia Pérez; Wicked; The Wild Robot
Best Animated Film
Flow; Inside Out 2; Memoir of a Snail; Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl; The Wild Robot
Best International Film
I’m Still Here, Brazil; The Girl with the Needle, Denmark; Emilia Pérez, France; The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany; Flow, Latvia
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist; Dune: Part Two; “Emilia Pérez”; “Maria”; “Nosferatu”
Best Original Screenplay
Anora; The Brutalist; A Real Pain; Sept. 5; The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown; Conclave; Emilia Pérez; Nickel Boys; Sing Sing
Best Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries; No Other Land; Porcelain War; Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat; Sugarcane
Best Live Action Short Film
A Lien; Anuja; I’m Not a Robot; The Last Ranger; The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men; In the Shadow of the Cypress; Magic Candies; Wander to Wonder; Yuck!
Best Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers; I Am Ready, Warden; Incident; Instruments of a Beating Heart; The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus; Better Man; Dune: Part Two; Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes; Wicked
Production Design
The Brutalist; Conclave; Dune: Part Two; Nosferatu; Wicked
Best Film Editing
Anora; The Brutalist; Conclave; Emilia Pérez; Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man; Emilia Pérez; Nosferatu; The Substance; Wicked
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown; Conclave; Gladiator II; Nosferatu; Wicked