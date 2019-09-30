The recently released trailer for the documentary, Class Action Park, gives a glimpse of the forthcoming film, which features interviews with celebrities who attended the park, like Jackass star Johnny Knoxville and late night host Jimmy Kimmel, as well as vintage news and promotional footage. Filmmakers Chris Charles Scott and Seth Porges, who produced the film, previously released a short titled The Most Insane Amusement Park Ever, which also focused on the park, in 2013.