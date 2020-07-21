Jeremiah Zagar, a native Philadelphian, is set to direct. Zagar is the son of mosaic mural artist Isaiah Zagar, who is best known for his work in Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, and Eyes Gallery owner Julia Zagar. Previous efforts of Jeremiah Zagar’s include In a Dream, a documentary about the Zagar family and artistic obsession, and the narrative feature We the Animals, a loosely autobiographical tale of a Latino boy coming to terms with his sexuality amid the tumult of a loving but often storm-tossed family.