A new Netflix film called Hustle, starring Adam Sandler and produced by Sandler and LeBron James, is set to film in Philadelphia in the fall. This would be the first major production scheduled to shoot in Philadelphia since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
The production is now accepting applications for crew positions from Philadelphians. According to an ad on the Greater Philadelphia Film Office’s website, Hustle is scheduled to shoot from September to December.
Hustle will follow an American basketball scout who was fired after discovering a “once-in-a-lifetime” player outside of the country, prompting him to bring the player to the United States and groom him for the NBA, in efforts to prove naysayers wrong.
Jeremiah Zagar, a native Philadelphian, is set to direct. Zagar is the son of mosaic mural artist Isaiah Zagar, who is best known for his work in Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, and Eyes Gallery owner Julia Zagar. Previous efforts of Jeremiah Zagar’s include In a Dream, a documentary about the Zagar family and artistic obsession, and the narrative feature We the Animals, a loosely autobiographical tale of a Latino boy coming to terms with his sexuality amid the tumult of a loving but often storm-tossed family.
Sandler’s Happy Madison, in partnership with James’ SpringHill Entertainment label and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, will produce the film.
A spokesperson from Philadelphia’s Heery Loftus Casting confirmed they are involved with the project, and are working to take necessary precautions in light of the pandemic. Spokespeople from Netflix did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and spokespeople from the Greater Philadelphia Film Office declined to comment.
The Greater Philadelphia Film Office has been hit hard by severe budget cuts from the city. Sharon Pinkenson, the office’s head, previously told The Inquirer the cuts would be especially damaging in light of the Netflix project.