Director Zack Snyder’s latest feature film is looking for zombies at the Jersey Shore.
A Facebook post from Philly-based Heery Loftus Casting indicates that Snyder’s Army of the Dead, a Netflix original, is seeking zombie-loving actors for filming in Atlantic City starting September.
The film, which serves as Snyder’s first feature since 2017’s Justice League, is set in a Zombie-infested Las Vegas, and follows a team of mercenaries as they attempt to “pull off the greatest heist ever attempted,” according to IMDB. Dave Bautista is set to star.
Applicants, the post notes, should be “comfortable with fake blood, simulated levels of human decomposition, [and] aren’t sensitive to scenes of violence, smoke and walking.” Specifically, the film is looking for skinny zombies with a “very slim build,” as well as “athletic types to portray zombies,” as well as amputees.
If you’re not looking to be part of the film’s undead hoard, Army of the Dead is also seeking men aged 21 to 30 who are “comfortable portraying male exotic dancers.” Those interested in participating should contact deadarmycasting@gmail.com with full-body and close-up photos, their phone number, and height.
Horror fans may note that Army of the Dead is not Snyder’s first foray into the zombie genre. While he may now be known for DC Comics movies like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Snyder actually got his start in features with the 2004 zombie flick Dawn of the Dead, which itself was a remake of George A. Romero’s Pennsylvania-filmed 1978 original.
“It will be the most kick-ass, self-aware — but not in a wink-to-the-camera way— balls-to-the-wall zombie freakshow that anyone has ever seen,” Snyder told the Hollywood Reporter of Army of the Dead earlier this year. “No one’s ever let me completely loose [like this].”