Bill Murray poured drinks at Bob and Barbara’s after a Phillies game

It’s no surprise that Bill Murray, famous Chicago Cubs fan, was in town on Monday to cheer for his team as they faced the Phillies. After the Cubs lost 6-2, it’s only natural that he’d want to head to a bar to get over his evening’s disappointment.

So the Cubs superfan, who in 2021 performed a very passionate rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during a Cubs vs. Cardinals game, headed to South Street’s Bob and Barbara’s Lounge, co-managed by his friend Katrina Duva.

What was meant to be a just another night out for the Ghostbusters star turned, in true Murray fashion, an evening of joy and surprise for others.

Advertisement

Last April, Murray was in New York City’s Citi Field watching the Cubs beat Mets. After that, he took the subway into Manhattan where he chatted up with a train full of dejected Mets fans and undoubtedly lifted their spirits. On Monday, he chose to join Duva behind the bar for an impromptu and short bartending stint and add to the joy of Philadelphians still reeling from their team’s win.

The lucky ones who were served their order of Pabst Blue Ribbons by Murray were members of the band, Guster, who were also at the bar after the game.

Philly will be the first stop on the Somerville, Mass.-based band’s “We Also Have Eras” tour in January next year.

Murray, of course, is no stranger to Philly bars or bartending.

In 2016, when Murray’s son Homer opened the restaurant 21 Greenpoint in Brooklyn, Murray was the inaugural bartender who poured, according to a Bon Appetit report, “shot after shot for everyone.”

He missed the 2015 Emmys (he won one for outstanding actor in a miniseries for Olive Kitteridge that night) to attend his son Luke’s wedding at the Bellevue Hotel. He was also spotted at the Rittenhouse Row dive bar Oscar’s Tavern that weekend. Luke Murray, who is an assistant coach for the men’s basketball team at University of Connecticut, is married to Philly native Kara Cassidy.

A year before that, the actor who plays the brand ambassador for Suntory whisky in Lost in Translation, had dropped into Fishtown’s El Bar without any fanfare. And when Luke was coaching the Towson University’s basketball team, the father-son duo wined and dined in Philly over a weekend, when the Bulls were in town for a playoff game. They ate at the now-shuttered Square Peg, where Murray tipped well and bought a waitress two pairs of camo pants from I. Goldberg, just because she asked.

It’s a pleasure to have you with us, Mr Murray. Hope you keep visiting.