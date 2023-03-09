Watch the Oscars with Brittany Lynn at Philadelphia Film Society’s annual screening party

Brittany Lynn, the “Don” of Philly’s Drag Mafia, will host The Philadelphia Film Society’s 10th Annual Oscars Party & Screening this Sunday.

Lynn, who has enthralled audiences across the tri-state area for over 25 years, will emcee the viewing of the 95th Academy Awards, a night PFS executive director Alexander Greenblatt says will be filled with live entertainment, complimentary food and drink and surprises fit for Philly’s brightest stars.

“We are thrilled to have (Lynn) host the event,” Greenblatt said. “She will keep it very exciting for everyone involved. We’ve got some other hosts between the ceremony and commercial breaks and other stuff we don’t want to give away that we think people should experience.”

Tickets range between $75 for general admission and $200 for VIP entry. Film society members can purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $67 for general admission and $180 for VIP tickets. (VIP guests will walk the red carpet upon entry and have access to a private cocktail reception before the show, among other perks.)

According to a press release, the event’s proceeds will benefit the Film Society’s mission to “create opportunities for diverse audiences to experience film through initiatives that inspire, educate, challenge, and entertain.”

The 10th Annual Oscars Party & Screening will take place at the Philadelphia Film Center, located at 1412 Chestnut St. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for VIP and 7:30 p.m. for general admission ticket holders.

The event is for guests 21 and up and cocktail attire is highly suggested. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit filmadelphia.org.