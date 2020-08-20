It gives us power to know our ancestors, to be able to call on them to help, and intercede with the struggles that we’re going through. Not only in terms of that spiritual type of power and access but also helping us to navigate life’s challenges by looking at what our mothers and grandmothers survived. How do they thrive? How do they take care of themselves and each other? How are they able to be well? How did they bring us into being? And so I think it’s essential for Black women as a cornerstone of the Black community, to be able to call the names of their ancestors and also to know their mother’s story.