Oscar frontrunner Da’Vine Joy Randolph has never had a bad meal in Philly

Da’Vine Joy Randolph never fails to steal a scene. The Philly native and Temple alum has played Oda Mae Brown in the musical Ghost, which earned a 2012 Tony nomination, and is now an Oscars favorite for her latest role as Mary Lamb in The Holdovers.

Funny and endearing, the film follows three unlikely companions, including Paul Giamatti as the curmudgeonly teacher Paul Hunham, together for Christmas at a New England boarding school in 1970. Mary Lamb runs the school cafeteria, as she grieves her son’s death in Vietnam; he was drafted after she couldn’t afford to send him to Swarthmore. In a recent conversation with The Inquirer, Randolph discussed growing up in Philly’s artistic community and how she’s feeling about the awards buzz.

Why did you want to play Mary?

It was her heart. I think it was [about] connecting to this woman that embodies so many different women that I grew up with. We have all these really nice holiday stories, and that’s cool. But what is the movie for people having a different experience during the holidays? I just love the fullness of her personality, and this idea that broken people are able to come together to fill a void, and in the process somehow become more whole.

Supporting roles can be limiting, but you’ve found a way to successfully make a lasting impression, despite reduced screen time.

I don’t think my performance would be any different if I was a lead. I always set forth to do my best. I think and hope what people relate to is the authenticity, that they can connect to the person because it feels real to them. I do that by, you know, living life. You got to live life in order to replicate life. So going back to Philadelphia, of course, I come home [to see family] but it’s also imperative that I come home. It’s imperative that I’m around ”real people,” meaning people not in the industry, to have as teachers. I’m basically taking things from them to build out these characters. When bigger roles do come along, I hope to have the same impact.

You studied classical opera singing and music at Temple before heading to the Yale School of Drama for your MFA. How did Philly factor into your acting career? Any mentors here?

It was my community. It wasn’t a big famous name or somebody like that in Philadelphia, it was quite literally the block that I lived on. My neighbors, the schools I went to, the performing arts programs that I was a part of, that really was the thing. Just my community believing in me. I take pride that we are a very arts-positive city. Growing up, my father took me to the Art Museum [often], I was always around culture and the arts. Maybe I’m biased, but the Art Museum to me is top tier. It could easily go toe to toe with some European museums. The city was a great instructor and breeding ground for my creativity.

Where do you like to eat when you’re back in town? Any favorite spots?

[The now-closed] Govinda’s had a vegan Philly cheesesteak that was phenomenal. In my neighborhood there’s a shrimp spot, Sid Booker’s Shrimp, that is absolutely delicious. When I was younger we used to go to West Oak Lane Diner after church. I had humble beginnings. Now I could be like, “Oh I’m going to Rittenhouse Square.”

In college, I used to love going to the Continental. It was so filling and they had fair prices. We’d also go out to Chinatown for Chinese New Year, that was a tradition. I’ve never had a bad meal in Philadelphia, ever.

You just received the Golden Globes nomination for your performance as Mary, and it looks like you’re a frontrunner for an Oscars nod, too. How does that feel?

It’s very humbling. I’m very excited. It’s something that I’ve been working towards my whole life. It’s a beautiful thing when you feel seen and acknowledged for the work. I never expected anything. I am grateful for my humble beginnings and I work hard at remaining to be. I just am grateful and hope that this will create avenues to propel my career forward.

With Bradley Cooper and Colman Domingo also getting recognition for their roles in ‘Maestro’ and ‘Rustin,’ it’s shaping up to be a very Philly Oscars.

It’s looking good for Philly. It’s like sports. If the Phillies are doing good, we know we’re gonna have a good season with the Sixers and the Eagles. When we win, we win across the board. I would proudly be included in that number with those distinguished gentlemen and rep my city. I’m very proud of who we are and where I come from.

‘The Holdovers’ is running in select theaters.