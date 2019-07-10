“It goes back to this idea that people want to cast the fantastic in their own images,” explained Madeline Miller, the Bryn Mawr-based author of the best-selling Circe, who is an expert in fairy tales and myths. It’s natural for people, all people, to want to see themselves in bigger-than-life stories, whether they are the center of a fairy tale, cultural icons like Santa Claus or the Tooth Fairy, or in the spiritual, like Jesus Christ. It allows people, Miller said, to claim a certain cultural legitimacy because they can see themselves in a universal truth: “This story is about me. I have a long history. This culture belongs to me."