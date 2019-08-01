Hobbs and Shaw is a 137-minute epic directed by David Leitch, who in Deadpool 2 gave us one of the action comedy high points of recent years with the mordantly funny X-Force sequence. He’s a talent, and here has been given a large canvas to fill with stunts and special effects, which he does, in his own way, more so than friend and fellow stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski (John Wick Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum). Leitch likes to look for the laugh in a scene, and here is working with a cast that shares this instinct.