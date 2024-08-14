Philadelphia is getting an ‘Erika Alexander Way’

Philadelphia-raised actor Erika Alexander will soon have a street named after her in the city: Erika Alexander Way, on Master Street between Broad and Carlisle Streets, to commemorate the Freedom Theatre where she was discovered at age 14. Sponsored by Councilmember Jeffery Young, Jr., the renaming ceremony will be on Sept. 21.

“Erika’s incredible journey from being discovered as a 14-year-old actress at Freedom Theatre to becoming a celebrated star and community activist is nothing short of inspirational. This street renaming is a tribute to her remarkable achievements and the profound impact she has on the arts and our community,” the councilmember said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Philadelphia High School for Girls alum was attending a summer program at the theater when she first auditioned for Merchant Ivory’s My Little Girl with James Earl Jones and Geraldine Page in 1984.

“I was found in the Freedom Theatre, a basement on Broad Street, and got a chance to be part of the independent film My Little Girl. I played a foster child and was very happy to, but then I played a prostitute and a slave. I had to find ways to break out of that,” Alexander told The Inquirer last year.

Now 40 years later, she has built a buzzy acting career — including costarring in the Oscar-winning American Fiction last year — that will be celebrated in various events for a mid-career retrospective in Philadelphia and Brooklyn in September.

» READ MORE: Philadelphia High School for Girls alum Erika Alexander will not have anyone tell her what to do with her hair

Best known for her hilarious and unforgettable roles in ‘90s sitcoms Living Single and The Cosby Show, Alexander returns to Philly often to see her siblings and nieces. On Sept. 19-21, she’ll be back in town for the street renaming and celebration to host various panels and talkback events accompanying screenings of her films La Mission and American Fiction with yet-to-be-announced special guests. One big highlight: Screening episodes of Living Single with Alexander’s live commentary on her iconic character Maxine Shaw (a.k.a. Maxine the Maverick).

Alexander said her upbringing and education in Philly informed the character. “I had some of the best instructors in Philadelphia [at Girls High]. You can see that in [Maxine Shaw’s ambition], the idea that I needed to be successful,” she said.

The events series in both cities are organized by the Philadelphia Film Society, the City of Philadelphia, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and Alexander’s newly founded nonprofit Color Farm Impact, dedicated to supporting equity, diversity, and inclusion efforts in the entertainment industry.

“I hope to continue performing for another 40 years, but sometimes it is important to take a moment to reflect on the legacy and impact of your work. I never take for granted the great fortune I have to touch lives through the power of storytelling and performance, and I strive through my non-profit, Color Farm Impact, to encourage young people throughout the country to lean into the power of performing art and writing,” Alexander said in a statement.