In the early 1980s, he did manage to crank out a few thousand DMC-12s at a factory in Ireland, but if the components were indeed non-corrosive, DeLorean himself was made of less stainless stuff. He recruited close friends and ace Detroit engineers who are interviewed in the film to follow him to the DeLorean Motor Company, then dumped them shortly after striking a deal to build the cars in Europe, financed by the U.K. The complexities of the various loans, subsidies and investments allowed DeLorean and his new partners to shuffle and shield millions cash from original investors, money that went missing when the company ran into trouble.