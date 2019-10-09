The last time we saw something this attuned to the delicate psyche of a major Hollywood star was Oblivion, headlined by Tom Cruise, who in the movie is stricken by a nightmarish glimpse of a world full of a million other Tom Cruises. You can divvy that up any way you want — 500,000 Jerry Maguires, 500,000 Mavericks — the point is, it’s a chilling scenario for an actor who’s spent his career advancing the idea of the one and only Tom.