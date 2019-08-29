What the two movies also have in common is a performance by an actor making a big jump in class — in this case Jillian Bell, who’s been making us laugh for years with vivid supporting turns in comedies like 22 Jump Street. Here, she gets a formidable starring role (she’s in every scene) that calls for a daunting array of emotions, and an impressive summoning of craft and instinct — it’s really up to Bell (who lost 40 pounds for the transformative part) to help guide the audience through the perilous territory that comes with the story of a woman who wants to change her life, and with it her body.