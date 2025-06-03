Kevin Hart’s new Netflix flick is looking for extras in New Jersey

If you are a Philly-area luxury car owner, a “lady with bottle service experience,” or a “white man with red hair” you have a chance at landing a gig as an extra on Kevin Hart’s latest Netflix flick.

72 Hours is scheduled to shoot in an unspecified location in New Jersey from June 24 to June 26, starring Hart as a 40-year-old business executive trying to save his career by befriending a group of 20-somethings. After he is added to their group chat, he joins the partygoers on a three-day bachelor party sure to be filled with hilarious high jinks, on brand for the Philly-born comedian.

Advertisement

Directed by Tim Story — who worked with Hart on blockbusters Ride Along and Think Like a Man — 72 Hours looks like it will be a hoot, given Grant Wilfley Casting’s calls on Instagram and Project Casting posts late last month.

Grant Wilfley is calling for “attractive” 18 to 35 year-olds to chill on a yacht at a posh party. They’re also looking for luxury car owners — we’re talking Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porches, and Bentleys — to pose with their glossy wheels on set.

White men with red hair between 6 feet 2 inches and 6 feet 5 inches are being asked to apply to be the photo double for a principal role. Who the actor is is anybody’s guess.

(According to Variety, Saturday Night Live’s Marcello Hernandez is cast as this fictional wedding groom’s best man — although he is 5 feet 7 inches, and a brunette.)

In the most telling call about the caliber of Gen Z-er party Hart is crashing, the production is seeking bottle server extras. According to the post on Project Casting, women must be 21 to 35 years old, have real bottle server experience and “bring high energy and confident body language to a featured party scene.” Height, weight, and bust measurements are mentioned on the application.

Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, as well as nonunion members, can apply. Compensation is between $220 and $250 for eight hours, depending on the role.

New Jersey natives Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg are one half of the writing team that also includes Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows. The script was written 10 years ago.

According to Deadline, 72 Hours is the latest example of Hart and Netflix’s commitment to bring fresh comedy to Netflix streamers. Other examples include Kevin Hart and Chris Rock’s 2023 comedy special Headliners Only.