Even so, it continues to have a hard time deciding what kind of movie it wants to be, and what kind of audience it wants to please. The movie is PG-13, but relies awkwardly on sexual innuendo. Hemsworth’s pseudo-Bond agent has a checkered history of ingratiating himself with female aliens by sleeping with them. Even those who are not particularly humanoid — one scene has him extricating himself from bed by pulling a creature’s octopus-suckered arm off of his chest.