A word here about the look (fantastic) and context (biographical mash-up) of the movie. Tarantino wants you to see it 35mm (there will be one local film print, at the PFS at the Roxy), and the special warmth of film does add luster to the director’s tender re-creation of neon/pop art Los Angeles. The carefully curated film is also is a living, moving museum of memory and memorabilia, and the older you are, the more intoxicated you will be by the references and the allusions (Mannix!). Also the more intoxicated you’ll be by the forms of intoxication — this was an age when men drank whiskey sours (how good they look on film!) and wore long pants.