Philadelphia Film Festival 2025: Lineup, tickets, and what to know

Grab some popcorn and candy, it’s time for the 2025 Philadelphia Film Festival. Now in its 34th year, the annual showcase spotlights the latest films, documentaries, and shorts at multiple venues in the city — including the newly renovated Film Society Center, which reopened this week following a $1.6 million renovation to expand the lobby and upgrade the concessions stand.

JUMP TO SECTION How to get tickets?

More than 100 films will screen over the course of 11 days along with buzzy premieres, Q&As, red carpets, community screenings, and filmmaker meet-ups. The festival runs Oct. 16 to 26 across the Philadelphia Film Society’s three Center City venues: the Film Society Center, Film Society Bourse, and Film Society East.

“With the completion of our state-of-the-art renovations, moviegoers will experience the very best in cinema, both visually and acoustically, in a space that’s more welcoming and accessible than ever before,” said Philadelphia Film Society CEO J. Andrew Greenblatt in a statement. “This year’s festival promises to be a true celebration of film and community.”

Advertisement

Here’s what you need to know about tickets, the lineup, and more.

What’s the film lineup?

The 2025 Philadelphia Film Festival (PFF) opens on Oct. 16 with Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third installment of Rian Johnson’s cheeky, celebrity-fueled murder mystery franchise starring Daniel Craig as an unbeatable detective with a Southern drawl. This time, he’s joined by Josh O’Connor, of Challengers and The Crown fame, Scandal star Kerry Washington, and the legendary Glenn Close — and everyone’s a suspect. The screening at the Center will feature Johnson as a special guest.

Eight titles comprise PFF’s “Centerpieces” this year, including Bugonia, another team-up of Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos and his muse Emma Stone; Eternity, a comedic love-triangle dilemma in the afterlife helmed by WandaVision witch Elizabeth Olsen; and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, with Saltburn heartthrob Jacob Elordi playing the tortured monster and Dune’s Oscar Isaac as the titular mad scientist.

Advertisement

Other centerpiece films are Hamnet, a literary adaptation from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao; Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler; the Brendan Fraser-led, Japan-set Rental Family; and Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident, a revenge tale that doubles as a scathing critique of an authoritarian regime that won the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

Bradley Cooper before the start of the NFL Super Bowl LIX game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Philadelphia son Bradley Cooper will get a special spotlight, too, with a screening of his latest directorial project, Is This Thing On?, which follows Will Arnett as a divorcé who turns to stand-up comedy with disastrous results.

Catch acclaimed international films under the “Masters of Cinema” and “World View” categories, which accompany three country-specific sections for works from the U.S., France, and Germany.

Advertisement

Closer to home is the Filmadelphia series, featuring filmmakers based or from Philly, including Sarah McClure (Keep Quiet and Forgive), Kevin Schreck (Enongo), Mike Macera (Alice-Heart), and the director duo Matt Wilkins and Eliza Fox (What the Hell Happened?).

Local sports fans won’t want to miss an early screening on Oct. 21 of the forthcoming three-part docuseries Allen Iv3rson, a retrospective look at the 76ers’ star point guard executive produced by Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry.

Tom Pelphrey as Robbie Prendergrast in 'Task.' Read more Warner Bros. Discovery

Another special event for Philly audiences: the chance to see the finale of Task, the Delco-set thriller from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby, starring Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey, on the big screen on Oct 19. The episode was directed by South Philly-raised Jeremiah Zagar (son of famous mosaicist Isaiah Zagar). After the screening, Zagar, Ingelsby, and Pelphrey will join actor Fabien Frankel and executive producer Mark Roybal for a panel discussion.

Lucy Liu is also coming to town for the festival to receive PFF’s artistic achievement award on Oct. 21. The scene-stealer from early aughts favorites like Charlie’s Angels and Kill Bill, Liu stars in Eric Lin’s new family drama Rosemead and plays a terminally ill mother grappling with a teenage son who becomes obsessed with mass shootings.

Stellan Skarsgård, left, and Elle Fanning in a scene from "Sentimental Value." (Kasper Tuxen/Neon via AP) Read more Kasper Tuxen / AP

Before the credits roll one last time, closing night will feature the family drama Sentimental Value from Norwegian director Joachim Trier, who earned Oscar nods for his 2021 rom com The Worst Person in the World starring Renate Reinsve. The filmmaker reunites with Reinsve for his latest work; she plays the troubled daughter to an egotistical director (Stellan Skarsgård) determined to revive his career, no matter the interpersonal cost.

See the full schedule at filmadelphia.org.

How to get tickets?

Tickets for the Philadelphia Film Festival are on sale now.

You can buy them:

In person: At the Philadelphia Film Society Center box office. Online: filmadelphia.org Once the festival begins: At the Film Society Bourse and Film Society East locations.

Prices:

Regular screenings: $17 general admission, $12 for Philadelphia Film Society members. Students and seniors: $15 for evening and weekend shows; weekday matinees (before 4 p.m.) are $12 general admission and $7 for members.

Note: Online purchases include a $2 fee per ticket.

Audience members watch Eraserhead by David Lynch at the Film Society Center, in Philadelphia, Oct. 5, 2025. Read more Jessica Griffin / Staff Photographer

Special screenings:

Opening and closing nights (which include after-parties at Attico Rooftop and Dolce Italian) are $50 for general admission and $40 for PFS members.

Festival badges:

If you plan to see multiple films, consider a PFF badge — it includes priority admission, access to the Festival Lounge, and other perks. Badges range from $75 – $500.

Free screenings:

The festival also offers select free “PFS on Us” titles, including State of the Union and other community-focused films chosen for Philadelphia audiences. No badge required — just show up and enjoy.

Advertisement

Where will the festival take place?

Philadelphia Film Center

📍 1412 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102

PFS Bourse

📍400 Ranstead St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

PFS East

📍125 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

Philadelphia Film Festival schedule

📆 Oct. 16 to Oct. 26, 🕒 filmadelphia.org