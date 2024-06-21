‘House of the Dragon’ star Fabien Frankel is enamored by Philly’s cheesesteaks, but struggles to describe them.

HBO House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel loves a good cheesesteak. But he’s not great at describing them.

The West Londoner revealed in a viral BuzzFeed clip that he’s been living in Philadelphia recently and eating “a lot” of them.

“Angelo’s is my favorite cheesesteak that I’ve had,” he told his House of the Dragon castmates Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and Matt Smith in the video.

But there was one problem: Frankel’s colleagues have no idea what a cheesesteak is.

» READ MORE: The ultimate guide to the Philly cheesesteak

It started when Cooke asked if it’s simply “cheese on steak,” to which Frankel responded, that it’s “so much more.”

D’Arcy asked what exactly goes into a cheesesteak.

That’s when things fell apart.

“So, it’s a baguette,” Frankel begins.

Now, Philly has been called “the Paris of nowhere” by local band the Wonder Years and Michelin called it the “Frenchest American city.” But this still feels like a stretch. A producer stepped in to clarify that it’s “like a hoagie bread,” but this only makes things worse.

“What’s that? I thought we were talking about a steak,” D’Arcy says. “It’s like a hot dog,” Cooke says, officially bringing things off the rails.

Finally, Frankel, who plays Ser Criston Cole on the Max show, concludes, “It’s like a bunch of meat and cheese in a sort-of baguette.”

It didn’t really work. “I can’t picture what you’re describing,” D’Arcy responds.

The video has been viewed more than 748,000 times on Buzzfeed’s TikTok account since publishing Tuesday, along with a push to get D’Arcy a cheesesteak, pronto. (There is a Philly cheesesteak spot in central London for what it’s worth.)

Almost two years ago, D’Arcy promoted another viral foodie moment when they taught their costar Cooke about Negroni sbagliatos, prompting a spike in the drink’s popularity.

As for Frankel’s sudden fascination with cheesesteaks, it likely has something to do with his involvement in Task, the new Mare of Easttown follow-up show which has been filming this year in Delaware County, South Philly and other parts of the region. Frankel’s casting was announced in December. He will play Anthony, a member of an FBI task force led by Mark Ruffalo’s character.

Let’s hope by the end of production, Frankel becomes a little better at his cheesesteak explanation. Maybe he’ll even start pronouncing water with some authenticity.

And for future reference, The Inquirer describes a cheesesteak as follows in its guide to the local staple:

“It is a sandwich made of thinly sliced beef — usually frozen chip steak — cooked on a griddle and served on a sliced roll with cheese and either “wit” or “witout” onions. The cheese is typically American cheese, provolone or melted Cheez Whiz. Fans of cheesesteaks sold by particular outlets — think Pat’s, Genos, Jim’s, or Tony Lukes — usually point to the meat or the source of the eatery’s bread as a reason for their loyalty.”