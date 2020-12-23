It’s filled with collaboration. You’re at your desk, you’re doing thumbnails, you’re acting out performances and then using that information to transpose into characters. Then when you have that, the collective group of animators go into a room — we call them dailies — and the director is in the room, and you view your work on a theater-sized big screen. And we have a discussion. You put yourself into these characters and we have a dialogue about who this character is, and from there it’s just refinement, refinement, refinement.