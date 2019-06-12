Problems arise, though, when Plus One begins to shift its focus to Ben. The script looks for ways to complicate the budding romance, and settles on picky Ben’s mystifyingly cold feet. Quaid is fine in the early scenes, with a Paul Rudd-ish gift for verbal dexterity and banter, but he has a hard time making his character’s second thoughts come off as anything but narcissistic dithering. Friends and family members wonder what he doesn’t like about Alice, and so do we.