“In order for you to support queer rights, feminist rights and human rights, you cannot stand behind Israel.”

That is what Philly Palestine Coalition (PPC) leading organizer Nour Qutyan wants people to understand as Philly Palestinians celebrate queer Palestinian experiences through a film festival; a resistance that’s part of the fight for their nation’s liberation. The Queer Cinema for Palestine Film Festival (QCP) will screen nine local and international films in West Philly and Center City from Nov. 17 to 19.

A year or so ago, dozens of filmmakers withdrew from the Tel Aviv International LGBT Film Festival (TLVFest), citing the festival’s expanded partnership with far-right government institutions like the Ministry of Strategic Affairs (which leads “repressive efforts to stem the tide of international solidarity with Palestinians,” according to the QCP’s statement on their blog) and its role in Israel’s pinkwashing agenda, “which uses LGBTQIA+ rights to cover up its apartheid regime and its oppression of millions of Palestinians, queer and non queer alike,” the group wrote.

According to Amnesty International’s investigation, Israel “imposes a system of oppression and domination against Palestinians across all areas under its control,” defines apartheid as prohibited in international law.

“The crime of apartheid under the Apartheid Convention and Rome Statute consists of three primary elements: an intent to maintain a system of domination by one racial group over another; systematic oppression by one racial group over another; and one or more inhumane acts, as defined, carried out on a widespread or systematic basis pursuant to those policies,” Human Rights Watch defined.

Qutyan explains pinkwashing is Israel’s way to depict itself as “this gay heaven or even it calls itself a ‘gay mecca of the Middle East’ but really what this is, is to avert people away from the crimes that they’ve committed on Palestinians and how Israel tries to make space for themselves in cultural events without addressing the apartheid state it’s in and the crimes it continues to commit.”

QCP Fest premiered in November 2021 as a global queer initiative centering Palestinian artists and standing in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for emancipation. The festival engages communication and political education with films that highlight the intersectionality of queer and Arab identities. For Qutyan, the festival is a form of Palestinian organizing that focuses on the violence Israel perpetrates on queer Palestinians.

“This festival is meant to celebrate queer Arabs in a political manner — saying yes, I’m Palestinian; yes, I’m Arab and I’m also anti-Zionist,” they said. “We’ve definitely experienced a growing support from not just Palestinians in Philadelphia but also queer Arabs because what [Israel’s] pinkwashing does is, in a very orientalist way, erases queerness from the Arab identity.”

Last year, with only room for about 50 people at the Rotunda on Walnut Street, The Philadelphia Coalition for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions against Israel (Philly BDS) screened three films for the debut of Philly QCP.

Qutyan, who helped organize the one-day event with Philly BDS, remembers whipping up last year’s festival in only 10 days to join 13 other cities, including Paris, Beirut and Seoul in the boycott.

“Following that successful event, this year we wanted to do it again,” they said. “And it’s grown a lot more which is really great because it shows that our movement — the movement for Palestinian liberation and against pinkwashing — is growing.”

This year, Qutyan is excited for the expanded three-day festival with nine films across two venues and two panel discussions.

“It started very DIY and very small scale — one of the reasons why we wanted to do it again and involve more younger organizers is to show anybody can do an event like this,” they said.

“I’m excited for people to see how art, film festivals can have politics ingrained into the event. I’m excited about this spotlight being put on queer Arab cinema and indigenous cinema.”

What’s screening?

The three day festival begins on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Making Worlds Bookstore in West Philly with an intimate screening of Pinkwashing Exposed: Seattle Fights Back! It’s a documentary following queer, Palestinian, and Jewish organizers who persuaded the Seattle LGBT Commission to cancel a pro-Israel LGBTQ event in 2012. An audience discussion around debunking pinkwashing myths, Zionist doxxing (online harassment with personal information), boycotts, and Seattle’s organizing efforts will follow the screening.

Athar Jiddo (2022) by Philly-based filmmaker and performer Aya Razzaz , Mariam (2021) by Palestinian American filmmaker Reem Jubran , Yes, Goddess (2022) by Palestinian American writer and filmmaker Randa Jarrar , and Warsha (2022) by Syrian Lebanese filmmaker Dania Bdeir will screen at Asian Arts Initiative the next day .

A selection of short queer and indigenous films made by international filmmakers from Brazil, South Africa, the Philippines, and Hawaii will finish off the festival. Films include Heaven Reaches Down to Earth (2020), The Headhunter’s Daughter (2022), Homens Invisíveis (Invisible Men) (2019) and Pili Ka Moʻo (2021).

Hear from local panelists and moderators after screenings, including filmmaker Razzaz, Philly BDS organizer Amir Abdul , Palestinian editor, writer and organizer Nicki Kattoura , local filmmaker and co-creator of No Evil Eye Cinema Ingrid Raphaël , and Anakbayan Philadelphia organizer Remy Andrea .

Want to attend?

QCFP Film Festival is hosted by Philly Palestine Coalition and co-presented by Al Bustan Seeds of Culture, cinéSPEAK, Batikh Batikh Collective, and No Evil Eye Cinema. It is endorsed by Philly BDS, Black Alliance for Peace, Drexel University’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), Penn Against the Occupation, Jewish Voice for Peace Philly (JVP), Workers World Philly, Philly DSA, If Not Now Philly, and Philadelphia Young Communists League.

Dates: Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. and Nov. 18 and 19 at 7 p.m.

The proceeds from the event go to alQaws, a Palestinian LGBT+ civil society organization fighting against pinkwashing and advocating for queer Palestinians, and Playgrounds for Palestine, a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit working on rebuilding destroyed playgrounds for Palestinian children.

Tickets: The suggested donation for each night is $5 to $25. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

RSVP: Reserve your spot on Eventbrite for day one, day two, and day three.