Questlove will direct a ‘definitive’ Earth, Wind & Fire documentary

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson has found the subject of his next film: legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire.

After his breakout Oscar-winning documentary Summer of Soul and the yet-to-be-released documentary on Sly and the Family Stone, Questlove is turning his lens to the soulful icon Maurice White, who formed the unforgettable band in 1969. The Roots drummer has gained access to Earth, Wind & Fire’s vast archive, with support from the band and White’s estate.

The film is expected to release in 2025, Questlove wrote in an announcement on Instagram. The teaser video — which calls the project “A Questlove jawn” — flashes pages of handwritten song lyrics and symbols of the globe, an eagle, pyramids, and one of the group’s signature instruments, the kalimba.

“Having been baptized in the afrocentric joy river of this powerhouse unit, I’ve learned about them, I’ve learned about us & more importantly I’ve learned about and rediscovered myself in the process,” he wrote. “I’m so excited to be directing a documentary preserving their positive but VERY vulnerable and real story of Soul, Self & Struggle. This is the story of joy, persistence, love, pain, magic and self discovery.”

After decades racking up awards from the Grammys to the Kennedy Center Honors, Earth, Wind & Fire remains a classic favorite for parties, whether it’s “September” or “Boogie Wonderland.” (Or “Reasons” or “Can’t Hide the Love” or “Let’s Groove”; the hit list is endless.) Their songs showcase big band exuberance combined with funky vocals and a completely fresh sound that revolutionized Black pop music.

And they’re nowhere near done: Current band members Verdine White, Philip Bailey, and Ralph Johnson are scheduled to perform on iHeartRadio on Oct. 2.

While the band’s legacy has already been explored in documentaries and a jukebox musical, Questlove said his film will deliver “the definitive story of the elements.” He also added that he’s searching for guitarist Johnny Graham, who he says hasn’t been seen publicly since the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.