Yo, Adrian! Philly is hosting a huge ‘Rocky’ celebration this year

Philly is banking on Rocky in 2024. Just months after celebrating the first-ever Rocky Day, which brought Sylvester Stallone and thousands of fans to Philly, the city’s tourist organizations are planning a major celebration of the classic Philly film (which topped our 50 Best Philly Movies poll) later this year with the hopes of attracting tens of thousands of visitors.

Though still in the early stages of development, it will likely be a multiday event with various activities across Philly, says Kathryn Ott Lovell, head of the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corp. Her organization is working with the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Philadelphia Museum of Art as well as other tourist organizations; the first planning meeting is this week.

Ott Lovell said it was “probably the easiest decision ever” to propose a larger celebration of Rocky following the major success she saw establishing Rocky Day on Dec. 3 last year. She had expected a modest turnout, but thousands arrived to the grand opening of The Rocky Shop, located next to the Art Museum steps. It’s the only physical store that sells Rocky merchandise from Stallone’s brand.

“The biggest surprise has been the international traveler,” said Ott Lovell, who estimates 4 million people visit the Rocky statue annually. “Anecdotally, we think about 80 percent of people coming to those steps and that statue are international tourists.”

Stallone himself is “very involved,” said Ott Lovell, and he might make an appearance.

The celebration could include expanded Rocky tours showcasing the film’s memorable locations in Philly, incorporating a hop-on, hop-off bus; all night screenings of the Rocky movies; or events tying in Philly’s boxing community. Area hotels will likely offer themed packages and Ott Lovell hopes local bars and restaurants will contribute their own ways of ringing in Rocky throughout the city.

As the 50th anniversary of Rocky coincides with the country’s Semiquincentennial in 2026, this year’s event will lead up to a bigger celebration in the future. It could also become an annual offering.

“Philadelphians, we can just be a little cynical at times … like someone says Rocky and you sort of roll your eyes, like cheesesteaks — it’s ubiquitous and we take it for granted here,” she said. “Sometimes it does take outsiders to come in and help you recognize how valuable something is.”