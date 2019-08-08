That’s mostly thanks to the filmmakers’ adherence to illustrator Gammell’s depiction of Scary Stories’ monsters, presented well via practical effects. The movie’s take on “The Dream" uses a creepily realistic take on that story’s rotund, smirking villain, as if Gammell’s drawing leaped off the page. The murderous, mush-faced scarecrow in the film’s “Harold” section is similarly well-done in that it is true to the book’s illustrations. “The Jangly Man,” which appears to be based in part on the book’s “Me Tie Dough-Ty Walker,” is the film’s best moment, and offers a great combination of body and psychological horror.