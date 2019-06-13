Shaft Sr. visits his son’s apartment and is stupefied by his son’s wardrobe (does Nike make badminton sneakers, he wonders?), and a dwelling that includes a Lord of the Rings poster and lacrosse sticks. (Some of the best jokes derive from Wynn Thomas’ production design.) JJ assures his homophobic father that having a lemon tower doesn’t mean you’re gay, and wonders if dad really thinks it’s always wrong for a man to apologize to a woman. The latter dynamic figures into the late-breaking interaction between Shaft Sr. and Maya, but Hall hasn’t much to do here but scream as her car or hotel room is ripped apart by bullets.