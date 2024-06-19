Philly’s shining star Sheryl Lee Ralph sizzles in ‘The Fabulous Four’ trailer

Philly, we’ve got a treat for you. Our very own Sheryl Lee Ralph is stepping out with Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, and Megan Mullaly in the trailer for The Fabulous Four, and it’s as fabulous as we’d hope. These four icons are hitting Key West for what looks like one wild wedding.

The Fabulous Four, set to hit theaters on July 26, teases a riotous blend of comedy and camaraderie, centered around a whirlwind bachelorette bash and a surprise wedding after Midler’s character, Marilyn, shocks her lifelong friends by announcing her upcoming nuptials just two months after her husband’s death. That’s faster than you can say “Whiz wit.” Or as Sarandon pointed out, “It takes longer to cancel a gym membership.”

Advertisement

In true Philly style, Ralph brings the heat and humor, reminding us why we love her so much. In this role, she is straying far from her straight-laced Abbott Elementary roots, playing a character who finds sanctity in her gummies — a sharp pivot from calling marijuana “the Devil’s lettuce” — and delivers the line, “Does this look like a sin to you? My gummies are a near-religious experience.” Yup, you heard that right; our Philly queen is getting her groove on in ways that would make her character Barbara Howard blush!

Then there’s Megan Mullaly, pushing the envelope as always. She throws a zinger at Sarandon’s soon-to-be cat lady character: “You’re gonna be an old cat lady and you’re gonna be alone, and you’re gonna have to have sex with your cat,” she quips. “People do it!”

And let’s not overlook this quick-witted one liner from Midler, “I couldn’t make a bed, but I could break a bed,” when she’s accused of stealing Sarandon’s man “back in the day.”

This trailer’s got friendship, beaches, and a dash of Philly sass courtesy of Ralph. So, Philly, while this isn’t a campaign rally, it’s definitely a toast to one of our brightest stars making moves and showing everyone how it’s done.

Check out the trailer, and let’s hear it for our Philly queen showing the world how fabulous four can be.