An Apple TV+ show from Ridley Scott is filming around Philly

Film crews seen in Old City and West Philadelphia have been linked to a new Ridley Scott project for Apple TV+.

The project is called Sinking Spring, a limited run drama under the working title Catamount, and is based on the crime novel Dope Thief by Dennis Tafoya, who grew up in Philadelphia and now lives in Bucks County.

Philadelphia Redditors linked street closures on Chestnut, Market, and Walnut Streets between Second and Third Street in Old City to the project, as well as another set of closures on Spruce and Pine Streets in West Philly last week.

When The Inquirer reached out the Greater Philadelphia Film Office for confirmation, they forwarded out request to Apple TV+, which has yet to respond.

The eight-episode series is based in Philadelphia and follows a group of friends who pose as Drug Enforcement Administration agents to rob a house in the countryside, eventually unravelling one of the east coast’s biggest narcotics enterprises in the aftermath. Ridley Scott — who directed films like Alien and Blade Runner but also House of Gucci — has signed on as an executive producer and director, while actor Bryan Tyree Henry (of FX’s Altanta), who is currently nominating for a best supporting actor Academy Award for his work in Apple TV+’s Causeway, stars in the show.

Sinking Spring is reportedly set to film in locations across the Philadelphia region from February through July, and has already scouting locations in several Upper Bucks townships, including Bedminster, Tinicum, and Bristol.