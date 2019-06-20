This is a kicky diversion, with Pixar sticking a toe into horror — the antique shop is ruled over by a creepy antique doll (Christina Hendricks) with designs on Woody’s voice box, and a trio of Howdy Doody minions at her disposal (the use of “Midnight, The Stars and You” from The Shining has me laughing still). Getting out of this potential dead-end dungeon brings out the heroine in Bo Peep, with an assist from a stunt-riding action figure (Keanu Reeves).