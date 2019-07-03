The movie plays around with follow-your-dream formula by criss-crossing the line between selfishness and self-fulfillment. When Rose indulges her need to sing, it usually means forsaking her children, and dropping a weighty burden on mom. This sketches the outline of a potentially thankless, scolding role for Walters, but she makes something wonderful out of it — suggesting with subtlety the mixed feelings of a woman who’s made her own sacrifices as a single mother, who sees shortcomings in her wayward daughter, but also talent and “gumption,” a spark and a spirit that her conventional life and choices might extinguish. She’s great, and her interplay with Buckley registers as real and heartfelt — they both deserve to be nominated.