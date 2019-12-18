The Beatles, Abbey Road. The last album the Beatles recorded as a band gets the 50th anniversary treatment. There aren’t too many outtakes, but Giles Martin and Sam Okell’s new mixes are worth hearing. $12.95-$86.93. Also of note for Fab Four fans: Peter Asher’s book The Beatles From A to Zed: An Alphabetical Mystery Tour (Henry Holt, $27), is delightfully discursive and full of memories and trivia from the Peter & Gordon singer. — D.D.