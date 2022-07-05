1. George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic. Back in 2019, George Clinton called it quits. The funk visionary wasn’t going to tour anymore, choosing instead to let the P-Funk family carry on without him.

“I’ve got plenty to do. Movies to make and cartoons,” the man also known as Dr. Funkenstein told me at the time, while also explaining the thinking behind the title of Funkadelic’s 1970 album Free Your Mind ... and Your A-- Will Follow.

“If you follow your body, it’s going to get you into trouble,” he said. “It’s going to relate to all good-feeling things. ... You got to take care of the mind first. Otherwise, you’re going to be twerkin’ your way through life.”

But three years later, his mind has told him it’s time to get back up on stage. Like so many pop stars, Clinton — who counts Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and Prince as among his favorite bandleaders — has unretired and is back at it for one more hurrah.

So on Thursday, the man who is also known as Uncle Jam, will keep the patriotic July 4 spirit going when he brings the One Nation Under a Groove tour to the Fillmore for what could really be the last time, with a band that will include many of his children and grandchildren. The Floozies open. $52-$130. 6:30 p.m., July 7, Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St., fillmorephilly.com.

2. John Hiatt. Last month at the Mann Center, after singing John Hiatt’s “No Business” from her 1991 album Luck of the Draw, Bonnie Raitt paid tribute to the song’s author, who supplied her not only with that hit, but an even bigger one with “Thing Called Love” from 1989′s Nick of Time.

This week, Hiatt, who has seen his songs covered by everyone from Iggy Pop to B.B. King, comes to town for two shows of his own at City Winery. His most recent album, last year’s Leftover Feelings, is a collaboration with virtuoso dobro player Jerry Douglas. For this tour, he’s got another formidable guitarist in tow in Louisiana slide whiz Sonny Landreth, who’ll be backing him along with the Goners. Suitcase Junket opens. $65-$95, July 6-7, 8 p.m., 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia.

3. Attia Taylor, Space Ghost. Attia Taylor grew up in North Philly, went to boarding school at Girard College, and got a musical education at Girls Rock Philly. In the early 2010s, she released a series of EPs that showed the influence of dream-pop bands like Stereolab, before moving to Brooklyn, where she’s worked for Planned Parenthood and founded Womanly, a magazine that works at “empowering women and nonbinary individuals to take charge of their health through art and creativity.”

For Space Ghost, her debut album coming out on Friday on Philadelphia’s Lame-O Records, she came home to work with producer Jeff Zeigler, who’s previously teamed with The War On Drugs and Mary Lattimore, among others. Taylor’s continued musical growth is apparent on the album, which manifests influences like Minnie Ripperton and Laurie Anderson. And yes, it is titled after the Adult Swim animated TV show that Taylor found refuge in as a child. She celebrates the album release with a hometown show on Thursday. Cory Carris-Duncan opens. $12, 8 p.m., July 7, Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave., johnnybrendas.com

4. Tedeschi Trucks Band. The Southern rock and blues band fronted by wife and husband guitarists Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks have stayed busy during the pandemic. Their new project, which is called I Am the Moon, is a doozy.

It involves four albums — each with six songs, accompanied by a film — that will be released a month apart. The first two, subtitled Crescent and Ascension, are out now. The story they tell is based on the 12th-century Persian poem Layla & Majnun by Nizami Ganjavi, whose title inspired the 1970s Derek and the Dominos’ album Layla & Other Assorted Love Songs, which TTB have covered in its entirety in a 2019 concert that was released as a live album last year.

The whole band wrote songs to bring to life the story of star-crossed lovers, which has often been compared to Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet.” Crescent is fluid and adventurous, mixing blues-based soloing with Middle Eastern influences. The 12-member band will draw on the first two parts and well as dive into their catalog when they play the Mann on Friday. Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon open. $20-$33, 6:30 p.m., July 8, 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org.

5. Women Who Rock. This four-part docuseries on the EPIX channel premieres Sunday paying “homage to female pioneers in music who have stormed the stage, wielded their instruments, amplified their voices, and sung the soundtrack of our lives.”

Among those interviewed: Nancy Wilson of Heart, Shania Twain, Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, Mavis Staples, Sheryl Crow, Sheila E., Macy Gray, Rickie Lee Jones, Norah Jones, Aimee Mann, Tori Amos, Kate Pierson, Tina Weymouth, St. Vincent, Jody Watley, and Nona Hendryx, who along with the late Sarah Dash, was Patti LaBelle’s bandmate in LaBelle.

What bodes well for this doc is that it’s the work of Chicago music scribe Jessica Hopper, who is an executive producer and also directs. She’s the author of a revised and expanded paperback edition of her 2015 book whose title that points out what a male-dominated racket music journalism has been: The First Collection of Criticism by a Living Female Rock Critic. 9 p.m., July 10 on EPIX.