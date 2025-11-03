AC/DC is coming to the Linc in 2026

AC / DC is set to ‘Power Up’ South Philly.

The Australian hard-rock band will play it biggest Philadelphia show, to date, at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 29. It will be the final date of the band’s ongoing tour for its most recent album, 2020’s Power Up.

When the massively influential “Highway to Hell” and “You Shook Me All Night Long” band fronted by singer Brian Johnson and schoolboy outfit wearing guitarist Angus Young takes the highway to the Eagles’ football stadium, it’ll be for its biggest and first ever outdoor show in Philadelphia.

It will be the first time that the band has played Philadelphia since a date at the Wells Fargo Center in 2016.

Its other members include drummer Matt Lang, bass player Chris Chaney and guitarist Stevie Young, who is Angus’ nephew, only less than two years younger than his uncle. Angus’ brother Malcolm Young quit the band in 2014 and died three years later.

The band, which was formed in 1973, played its first date in the Philly region at the Tower Theatre in Upper Darby in 1979. It went on to play the Spectrum in South Philly 14 times between 1979 and 2001.

Back in Black, the band’s 1980 album, is considered to be the second biggest selling album of all time, behind Michael Jackson’s Thriller, with as many as 50 million copies sold.

The “Power Up” show is the third stadium booking to be scheduled for the Linc during the 2026 outdoor music season. Country star Morgan Wallen has two shows at the Linc on July 31 and Aug. 1 on his Still the Problem tour, with Brooks & dunn opening the first night and Ella Langley the second.

The Foo Fighters are slated to perform on Aug. 13 on a bill that also includes Queens of the Stone Age and Philly’s own Mannequin Pussy.

Tickets for AC/DC at Lincoln Financial Field go on sale Nov. 7 at noon on acdc.com/tour.