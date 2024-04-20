Titi, Mami, Abuela: Bad Bunny’s fans (and their families) showed up and showed out at Wells Fargo Center

Cowboy hats. Denim. Fringe. Puerto Rican flags.

Welcome to Bad Bunny’s Philly stop on his Most Wanted Tour, where nadie sabe lo que va pasar mañana — no one knows what will happen tomorrow, the title of his 2023 album — but everyone knows his show was a party.

Thousands of fans landed at the Wells Fargo Center, traveling from North Carolina, Florida, New Jersey, the Poconos, and of course, Philly. Puerto Ricans, Mexicans, Dominicans, Hondurans, Ecuadorians and other proud Latinos came together to celebrate the Puerto Rican reggaetonero (born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) who has been an unstoppable force topping the U.S. charts without sacrificing his signature Spanish flow. The overarching feeling from fans was that he makes people of all backgrounds — and Latinos especially — feel proud of who they are. And while flags were not allowed into the arena per Bad Bunny’s request, because they can obstruct views, tons of people snuck them in to represent their cultures.

For so many folks — this Boricua culture reporter included — that meant sporting clothes with Puerto Rican flags and singing along with the whole family. (My own titi, who came with a bunch of my cousins from Bethlehem, partied on the floor like a pro. By the end of the night she told us: “Play Bad Bunny at my funeral.”) Here’s a look at some of the families, fashionistas, and die-hard fans we met outside the arena.

Best friends Yadira Torres, 27, and Celia Muñoz, 27, both health-care workers from Milford, Del., celebrated their joint April birthdays with Bad Bunny tickets.

Favorite songs: “Monaco,” “Perro Negro,” “Titi Me Pregunto”

On the look: “I’ll be realistic and honest. I bought my outfit completely from Shein. I got the cowboy flow and my lil skirt, and my boots are from Forever 21,” said Torres. Muñoz did the same.

Medical assistants Scarlyn Hernandez, 21, and Nicole Teamarez, 21, and cosmetologist Gigi Roman, 21, from Perth Amboy, N.J., were most excited to see Bad Bunny arrive on horseback.

Favorite songs: “Telefono Nuevo,” “Seda”

On Benito: He’s everything,” said Hernandez.

Doni Ramos, 24, is a Mexican fan from South Philly who came with his best friend Shauna Castro.

Favorite song: “Baby Nueva”

On Benito: “That is my dad, my brother — he inspired me to do more and be myself.”

Retired Philadelphia police officer Idalmi Carrasquillo Marquez, 54, and Marriott employee Ralph Marquez, 61, from Northeast Philly. (Not pictured: Their 35-year-old daughter, who was also at the show.)

Favorite songs: “Monaco,” “Titi Me Pregunto,” all of Un Verano Sin Ti

On Benito: “We just love how he just loves Puerto Rico and his culture. He doesn’t forget where he comes from, and his representation, even though his songs can be a little, you know, oooh!” said Carrasquillo Marquez, who grew up in Philly but visits her family in Ciales, Puerto Rico, often. “The words [in “Nadie Sabe”] are deep and they’re true, and I love it. People are gonna hate on you no matter what you do, and how he says he’s gonna start living life for him.” Marquez said: “He’s like a new generation of activists, kind of like Ricky Martin.”

Sisters Day Moskakiel, 30, a patient advocate from Trenton, and Roselyn Rodriguez, 30, a certified nursing assistant in North Carolina showed up and showed out.

Favorite songs: “Acho PR,” “No Me Quiero Casar”

On Benito: “He makes me proud to be Puerto Rican,” said Moskakiel. “He’s such a positive artist.”

Looking forward to: “I’m ready to shake,” Rodriguez said.

Abuela Priscilla Yanez traveled from New York to join her daughter Norma Alvarenga, who lives near the Poconos, and granddaughter (not pictured) for the show. It’s her second time seeing Bad Bunny.

Favorite song: “Titi Me Pregunto”

On the crowd: “Yo no miro aqui persona como yo,” Yanez said laughing. “I don’t see people like me here.”

Mom Jannett Ramirez, 48, from Vineland, her son Adriel Ramirez, 29, who lives in Miami, and family friend Karen Figueroa, 36, also from Vineland, got their cowboy outfits together in less than 24 hours. (Not pictured: Ramirez’s shy teen son, and more family members who were stuck in traffic.)

Favorite songs: “Perro Negro,” “Monaco”

On Benito: “Puerto Rico proud. He’s historic, he’s upcoming, he’s an innovator,” said Jannett Ramirez, an x-ray technician in Cumberland County. “I’m proud of my kids to staying true to their heritage.”

On partying with mom: “We’re gonna have a blast. Literally what we do at home, our parties that we have at home, we’re bringing them here,” said Adriel Ramirez, who works in digital advertising at Yelp.

Friends Jonathan Lopez, 29, and Jelissa Capellan, 31, are both Wawa managers from Voorhees, N.J.

On Benito: “I love his aesthetic, I love what he stands for, like his support for everybody and equality,” said Lopez, who’s seen Bad Bunny four times. “You’ll see people here who are different ages, different races, there’s a little bit of everybody.”

“He makes me feel proud of where I’m from, even though I’m not from Puerto Rico, I’m Dominican,” said Capellan. “The fact that he’s stayed true to himself since day one. His inclusivity too. Doesn’t matter where you’re from, doesn’t matter what you represent yourself as, he’s okay with it.”