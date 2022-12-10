Scrolling through my Instagram feed, I realize I saw a lot of shows this year. Not quite 2019 levels, but much closer to the pre-pandemic few-nights-a-week intake.

Some of them were daunting, like the Kurt Vile gig at Atlantic City’s Anchor Rock Club in January where I was double-masked during the Omicron wave.

And then — just as it continues to happen to many tours — I got sidelined for a few weeks in the fall after COVID finally got me, probably at the Lil Nas X gig at the Met Philly.

With apologies to Run the Jewels, Fontaines D.C., Billie Eilish, Haim, Nick Lowe, The Who, and Tyler, the Creator (all of whom could have just as easily made the cut), here’s a list of my favorite shows of the year, at venues large and small, in and around Philadelphia.

1. Jazmine Sullivan at Citizens Bank Park. Nov. 3

Without planning to, I saw Jazmine Sullivan not once but four times in 2022. First, at a triumphant Heaux Tales headlining date at the Met in March, then the Roots Picnic in June, and the “Made in America” tour in September.

This last time was only one song: a “Star Spangled Banner,” in front of 45,693 people before Game 5 of the World Series. Sullivan’s swooping, soaring version was one for the ages, up there with Marvin Gaye at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game. Alas, the Phils lost a heartbreaker, and the series two days later.

2. Bonnie Raitt & Lucinda Williams at Mann Center. June 16

An inspired pairing of two women steeped in the blues — with Raitt’s precise sound contrasting with Williams’ scruffy roadhouse vibe. Part of a sterling season at the Mann, with highlights that included Haim, Robert Plant, Allison Krauss, and the Roots Picnic.

3. The Weeknd at Lincoln Financial Field. July 14

Canadian superstar Abel Tesfaye opened up his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour in South Philly and, along with lots of Michael Jackson-inspired catchy songs about debauchery and alienation, it reimagined the stadium show experience. In other words, it looked really cool, largely foregoing video screen images to maintain mystery while brilliantly lighting up the night.

4. Los Cumpleaños at Maas Building. July 29

It felt like I was let in on a secret at this show with a Brooklyn band, with members from Argentina and Colombia who specialize in a melange of Latin styles; all pulled off with playful psychedelic flair. An AfroTaino summer’s night dance party in the tiny courtyard of a former brewery and trolley car repair shop, and another reason to love Philadelphia.

5. Lyle Lovett & His Large Band at City Winery. Aug. 2

The Texas songwriter with a dry sense of humor, and a moving new album, played a four-show-stand in the intimate City Winery basement, with his fabulously adaptable, smartly dressed 14-piece ensemble barely fitting on the bandstand.

6. Kendrick Lamar at Wells Fargo Center. Aug. 9

“The Big Steppers” tour didn’t quite sustain its greatness all the way through. But when the show hit its marks, it was spectacular, a performative therapy session in which songs of doubt, self-recrimination, and mourning were rapped with dazzling technical skill and staged with theatrical flair.

7. Freedom Mortgage Pavilion nights

The oft-renamed Camden amphitheater is nobody’s favorite venue. But in just over a week in September, I saw three fabulous gigs there.

First, a stupendous Pearl Jam show, whose highlights included the obnoxious dude next to me getting tossed from the venue. Then, a magnetic Patti Smith sandwiched between Belgian-Egyptian singer-songwriter Tamino and The War On Drugs. And the following weekend, the Outlaw Music Festival, with 89-year-old Willie Nelson as casually profound as ever; along with country soul beardo Chris Stapleton and rising star Zach Bryan. Almost enough to forget the hours spent stuck in traffic.

8. Low Cut Connie at World Cafe Live. Oct. 12

A Low Cut Connie show is a sweaty rock and roll revival meeting. This Philly Music Fest gig was an intergenerational celebration, with guest appearances by nonagenarian Sun Ra Arkestra sax player Marshall Allen, 1980s hitmakers The Hooters, and South Philly indie rock hero Shamir.

9. Terence Blanchard feat. the E-Collective & Turtle Island Quartet at Annenberg Center / NRBQ at The Living Room & Cricket Cafe. Nov. 12

A Saturday night twofer of my own making. First, New Orleans trumpeter Blanchard with masterful musicians in West Philly, playing in front of a backdrop of Gordon Parks images. Then, a ride west to Ardmore to catch NRBQ at the new Living Room listening room, looking over pianist Terry Adams’ shoulder, as the bar band extraordinaire covered Chuck Berry and Billy Stewart.