From Springsteen to Swift: Here are the 20 forthcoming concerts our pop music critic is most excited about

The Philly pop music schedule took its time heating up this winter, but with spring around the corner, it’s really starting to cook.

These 20 picks not-to-miss include big names, from Jill Scott and Bruce Springsteen to Taylor Swift’s three-night stand at the Linc, and a Janet Jackson appearance at the Shore in May. In between you’ll find a selection of up and coming songwriters, arena-sized rappers, indie pop stars, jazz innovators, and intriguing acts from across the globe.

Jill Scott

The singer, poet, actor, and podcast host is on a tour celebrating her 2000 debut album Who Is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds, Vol. 1 that birthed Jilly from Philly signature songs “Gettin’ In the Way” and “A Long Walk.” March 16-18, themetphilly.com

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

The long-awaited return of Springsteen and his storied ensemble to his Philadelphia stronghold. The show is super sold out despite sky high prices, but look out for face value seats that get randomly released on Ticketmaster. The band will return for two Citizens Bank Park shows later this summer. March 16, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

Future & Friends

The Atlanta melodic mumble rapper born Nayvadius Wilburn has turned impresario, hosting his One Big Party Tour with rotating guests. In Philly, it’ll be Don Toliver, G Herbo, Mariah the Scientist, and Dess Dior. March 24, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

Ibeyi

Parisian sisters Lisa-Kaindé Diaz and Naomi Diaz sing in English, French, Spanish, and Yoruba, the language in which “ibeyi” translates as “twins.” (They’re fraternal.) The genre-fluid 2022 album Spell 31 includes an interpretation of Black Flag’s punk anthem “Rise Above.” March 25, worldcafelive.com

Etran de L’Aįr

A family band from Agadez, the city in Niger known as the capital of Saharan rock, Etran de L’Aįr’s hypnotic, electrified sound is akin to African desert blues acts like Tinariwen and Mdou Moctar, with the free ranging spirit of the wedding band that they are. March 28, johnnybrendas.com

Bikini Kill

The Kathleen Hanna-led riot grrl pioneers will be performing here for the first time since 1994 at Franklin Music Hall. Hanna’s other reunited band, Le Tigre, is at Union Transfer on May 27. April 7, bowerypresents.com

Dougie Poole

The Brooklyn indie country singer is playing the Dolphin Tavern, having sharpened his skills on 2021′s The Freelancer’s Blues, charming us with his sardonic wit. His new The Rainbow Wheel of Death digs deeper into Johnny Paycheck honky tonk truisms. “I dried up every townie bar in Philadelphia,” he sings, “telling myself you did me wrong.” April 7, phillyindie.com

Booker T. Jones

The Memphis organist who was a key player in the Stax Records soul music story of the 1960s is “celebrating 60 years of ‘Green Onions,’ ” the timeless instrumental driven by his funky Hammond organ riff. He’s playing the Ardmore Music Hall, which is also celebrating its 10th anniversary in May, with three sold-out shows with the Hooters. April 14, ardmoremusichall.com

Caroline Polachek

Caroline Polachek broke through in 2008 with indie band Chairlift whose song “Bruises” was in an iPod Nano ad. Since the band split in 2016, Polachek’s synth-driven music has gotten artier and sexier. The new Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, brings her to the Franklin Music Hall. April 14, bowerypresents.com

James “Blood” Ulmer

This is a rare appearance by genre-smashing octogenarian avant-funk and rock guitarist Ulmer, whose playing combines the influence of Mississippi blues players like Skip James and the free jazz experimentalism of Ornette Coleman. He’s doing two shows at Solar Myth, solo on Friday, and with his Black Rock Trio on Saturday. April 14-15, Arsnovaworksop.com

U.S. Girls

In the 2000s when Meghan Remy lived in Philadelphia, U.S. Girls was a experimental noise project. Remy, who now lives in Toronto, is playing the Foundry at the Fillmore. You might mistake the new Bless This Mess for a mere party record if you didn’t pay close attention to capitalism critiques like “Futures Bet” and “So Typically Now.” April 15, thefillmorephilly.com

Tamino

At last year’s Xponential Music Festival, Tamino made a strong impression as a last-minute opener for the War on Drugs and Patti Smith. The Belgian Egyptian singer delivered a luminous solo set. He’s playing at the Foundry at the Fillmore. April 19, thefillmorephilly.com

Lizzy McAlpine

Lizzy McAlpine has a flair for whispery heartbreak songs that play out with high drama. The singer-songwriter from Narberth broke out on TikTok with “You Ruined the 1975″ in 2020. “Ceilings,” from her second album, Five Seconds Flat, is her biggest hit yet. April 29, fillmorephilly.com

The Walkmen

Back before they went on “extreme hiatus” in 2013, the Walkmen played a show at Union Transfer in which they fed the audience pasta. (The venue used to be a Spaghetti Warehouse) Music will be the only food on this three-night run, part of an East Coast reunion tour for the indie band led by Hamilton Leithauser. May 2-4, utphilly.com

Sing Us Home

Philly-proud bandleader Dave Hause grew up in Roxborough and is launching this weekend-long festival on Manayunk’s Venice Island. His impressive list of Americana-leaning guests include Drive-By Truckers, Kathleen Edwards, Lydia Loveless, and Philly ska band Catbite. May 5-6, singushomefestival.com

Kali Uchis

Colombian American singer Kali Uchis has forged a R&B, hip-hop, and experimental career that’s included collaborations with Tyler, the Creator, Bootsy Collins, and Gorillaz. She raps, sings, plays piano and saxophone. The 2018 Grammy winner just released her third album Red Moon in Venus. May 7, themetphilly.com

Kamasi Washington

The Los Angeles jazz saxophonist and big band leader who brought maximalism back with his 2017 triple LP The Epic was a standout at last year’s Roots Picnic. He’s playing two shows in one night at City Winery. May 12, citywinery.com/philadelphia

Taylor Swift

Swift has been busy since last playing the Linc in 2018. She’s released four albums of new music and re-recorded two old ones. This unprecedented three-night stand at the Linc is part of The Eras Tour, which will survey the various stages of her superpopular career. May 12-14, LincolnFinancialField.com

Feist

Canadian songwriter Leslie Feist’s Multitudes is her first album in six years. The “1,2,3,4″ singer has released three new songs, the most intriguing of which is the skittering, “In Lightning,” with an adventurous spirit that suggests she’s been listening to Bjork. May 15, thefillmorephilly.com

Janet Jackson

There is no Philly date for Janet Jackson’s Together Again tour, her first concert jaunt in four years. This Atlantic City show at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena pairs her with Ludacris, Atlanta rapper and star of the latest Fast & Furious, which opens the day before the concert. May 20, hardrockstlanticcity.com themetphilly.com